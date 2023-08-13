New Zion Assembly - 08/13/23 - A Radical Belief of The Church Fulfilling Israel

This week we'll be preaching on the radical topic of how the church, the body of Christ, is the fulfillment of the promises given to Abraham in the Old Testament. We'll also see how the church is the new Israel.





New Zion Assembly is a digital online New Covenant congregation for true Israelites - the Body of Christ!





Teaching Presbyter - Rick Wiles; Preaching Presbyter - Dr. Raymond Burkhart. Airdate: 08/13/23





