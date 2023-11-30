Canada TV channel fires journalist Yara Jamal over pro-Palestine remarks 30 November 2023 (mirrored)

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Canada TV channel fires journalist Yara Jamal over pro-Palestine remarks 30 November 2023
117 views • 11/30/2023

Mirrored from YouTube channel TRT World at:-

https://youtu.be/EE_CdESaYcY?si=pEsVA5Ct2YGp5RdH

30 Nov 2023 #FreePalestine

“Palestinian voices continue to be silenced”


Canadian Palestinian journalist Yara Jamal says she was fired from CTV news channel after she made a comment about Palestine and Zionism during a protest.


Earlier this month, journalist Zahraa Al Akhrass said she was sacked from Global News, a Canadian TV channel, over similar reasons.


#FreePalestine


