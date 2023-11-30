Canada TV channel fires journalist Yara Jamal over pro-Palestine remarks 30 November 2023 (mirrored)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored from YouTube channel TRT World at:-
https://youtu.be/EE_CdESaYcY?si=pEsVA5Ct2YGp5RdH
30 Nov 2023 #FreePalestine
“Palestinian voices continue to be silenced”
Canadian Palestinian journalist Yara Jamal says she was fired from CTV news channel after she made a comment about Palestine and Zionism during a protest.
Earlier this month, journalist Zahraa Al Akhrass said she was sacked from Global News, a Canadian TV channel, over similar reasons.
#FreePalestine
Subscribe:
Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive
Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook
Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter
Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram
Visit our website: http://trt.world