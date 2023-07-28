BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Corruption In Medical Research With Guest Dr Michael Gaeta
Today on Naturally Inspired Radio Tammy talks about the U.N. Food Summit, Aliens, corporation control over our food supply, food factories, synthetic meat, lobby for food safety and security and corruption in medical research with Dr Michael Gaeta.

