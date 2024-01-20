Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Financial Crisis Is Imminent, As 30% Of Americans Just Missed Payments
channel image
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
244 Subscribers
801 views
Published a month ago

The ongoing cost of living crisis has pushed millions of Americans to the brink of financial hardship. More than 16 million people have missed payments on their household bills this year, and 30% of households will fall behind on at least one payment in 2024. Moreover, two million people, that is 14% of the population, have missed a payment for the first time this year, indicating a worsening situation for many families.

Keywords
nwonew world orderslaverycontrolled demolitionqtdebtsfeudalismgreat resetcredit crunchglobalist crime syndicateliquidity tighteningliquidity crunchrothschild and croniescredit card debtshousehold debtsfinancial crisis is imminent as 30 percent of americans just missed payments

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket