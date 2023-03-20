College Student John Michael Stagliano Helps Hundreds of Homeless Furnish Their First Home

John Michael Stagliano began serving the homeless in his community at 13 years old after partaking in charitable work in a soup kitchen alongside his sister, Katie. He initially raised money for three local homeless men who needed help finding furniture and moving the goods into their new home. He realized the need was much bigger than just these three men, so he and his family bought a storage unit and began filling it with furniture and other home furnishings. They then began helping more people transition from the nearby homeless shelter into personal properties. John Michael and his family have raised funds and delivered furniture for more than 600 people over the past seven years in their community.







John Michael was deeply touched when one of the men he helped revealed that the love he received stopped his suicide plans





You are never too young to make a difference and have a positive impact on the world





By reaching out to help those around you, you can positively change someone’s life or even save their life





