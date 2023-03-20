BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
College Student John Michael Stagliano Helps Hundreds of Homeless Furnish Their First Home
John Michael Stagliano began serving the homeless in his community at 13 years old after partaking in charitable work in a soup kitchen alongside his sister, Katie. He initially raised money for three local homeless men who needed help finding furniture and moving the goods into their new home. He realized the need was much bigger than just these three men, so he and his family bought a storage unit and began filling it with furniture and other home furnishings. They then began helping more people transition from the nearby homeless shelter into personal properties. John Michael and his family have raised funds and delivered furniture for more than 600 people over the past seven years in their community.



TAKEAWAYS


John Michael was deeply touched when one of the men he helped revealed that the love he received stopped his suicide plans


You are never too young to make a difference and have a positive impact on the world


By reaching out to help those around you, you can positively change someone’s life or even save their life


Send an email to [email protected] or contact their Facebook page to donate to their cause



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Changing Lives Video: http://bit.ly/3TtLYHq 


🔗 CONNECT WITH JOHN MICHAEL STAGLIANO

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HomeAgainoftheLowcountry 

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lowcountryhomeagain/ 


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



