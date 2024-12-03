© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Soldiers of South Korea's elite counterterrorism unit, fully equipped and armed, were unable to occupy the parliament building in Seoul and block it within 20 minutes before opposition supporters arrived.
However, military personnel are reportedly infiltrating the South Korean parliament building through a window, according to YTN.