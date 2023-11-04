Fledgling dove in the bamboo while I hand water nearby MVI_5804

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Part of my garden is a permaculture. Part is replanted annually, often in
large pots. My reticulation failed, so I hand-water now. I enjoy the sunshine
and fresh air in my back garden, the insects, the birds, the weeds, the
flowers, the bamboo, the madeira vine, the cactus, the cats, the slugs, the
snails, the caterpillars, and much else besides. My Aloe vera plants need
repotting and dividing, and extra watering is to be done given the hot weather
arriving.