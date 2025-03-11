Video of the Akhmat Special Forces "Group of Hades" unit advancing toward the bridges near the Kubatkino hamlet after emerging from the pipe and clearing Ukrainian positions.

Vid: @iamsniper

General Alaudinov reported that Russian troops are already fighting in the vicinity of the occupied Kursk Sudzha; they have “surrounded” the city from almost all sides.

According to him, “all routes” of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ logistics in this area have been completely cut off.

The rest of the territory, in principle, has already been almost completely cleared: all the forest areas, all the populated areas, they have already been almost completely liberated.

Battle for Sudzha – Evening Update - By Archangel Spetsnaz, @(rusich_army)

By the end of the day, the situation in Russia’s Kursk region is approaching its expected conclusion. After securing the outskirts of Sudzha, Russian forces have begun their assault on the town itself.

Assault units advancing from Mirnoye, Zamostye, and Kazachya Loknya have reached the outskirts and are pushing deeper into the settlement. While Ukrainian forces are mostly retreating, some pockets of resistance remain.

All roads leading into Sudzha are under Russian control. Since 6 PM, Ukrainian attempts to reinforce their positions by sending troops from Yunakovka have failed. Russian airborne forces from the 11th Brigade reportedly destroyed at least five Ukrainian vehicles.

According to confirmed reports, Russian troops advancing from Zamostye and Mirnoye have taken control of Sudzha’s central market, while units from Knyazhye are pressing into the northern outskirts.

Ukrainian forces are withdrawing from central areas, using side routes to escape, likely attempting to flee across open fields as the roads remain under fire control. However, some Ukrainian units continue to resist.

It is too early to declare Sudzha fully under Russian control, but at the current pace, it is only a matter of time before the town is secured. Just as Russian flags were raised in Zamostye and Dmitriyevka, Sudzha is expected to follow.