BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Hydrogen Water Helps Heal the Gut and Stimulate Proper Cell Function - Dr. Paul Barattiero
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
395 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
297 views • 06/05/2023

Dr. Paul Barattiero is a true visionary committed to making a worldwide positive impact on people's health. Paul founded Echo Technologies because he was concerned about the health of his wife, who suffered from horribly painful menstrual cycles. He developed a form of hydrogen-enriched water, which delivers antioxidants that heal the gut and stimulate proper cell function. Paul shares that approximately 97 percent of today’s population has gut damage, so most people can’t produce hydrogen within their bodies normally or naturally. He also describes the damaging effects of hydroxyl radicals, and how his technology combats that damage. Hydrogen counters inflammation and oxidative stress, which can normalize irregular menstrual cycles and even soothe gluten and dairy sensitivities. 



TAKEAWAYS


Hydroxyl radicals are produced from the byproducts of processing what we put into our body 


Hydrogen boosts mitochondria function within the body, resulting in better use of oxygen in the blood


If you heal your gut, you will want more fiber and fat because hydrogen is created in the gut


Every sip of Echo hydrogen water boosts energy levels, reduces inflammation, and provides mental clarity and focus



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Book Tina to Speak: https://bit.ly/3AjTOuD

Echo H20 Bundle Value (20% off): https://echo.ws/ccm  

Echo Technologies Video: https://bit.ly/3W2UQoM 

Hydrogen Studies: https://hydrogenstudies.com/


🔗 CONNECT WITH ECHO TECHNOLOGIES

Website (get 20% off): https://echo.ws/ccm    

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/EchoWaterIonizer 


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



Keywords
5gdetoxartificial intelligencechinapandemic4gtrackingjabantioxidantsshotdr robert youngcovid 19us patenttina griffincounter culture mom showelectronic devicesremedies healingdr paul barattierohydrogen enriched water
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy