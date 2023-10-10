Hollywood Filmaker Predicts Michelle Obama Presidential Run In 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President of Highway Sixty One Entertainment, Joel Gilbert, tells One America News that Michelle Obama may be eying a White House run in 2024. One America's John Hines has more from Washington.
