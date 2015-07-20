[Jul 20, 2015] Warping fish-eye lenses and high altitude balloons (1.3K views on YouTube) [cptmang]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
So, as I have continued to test the whole idea that we are on a spinning, heliocentric globe, I've realized how careful we must be when looking at footage shot with fish-eye lenses. From the footage I have been seeing with cameras not using a fish-eye lens, even at above 100,000 feet, the alleged curvature of the earth is not detectable. Still testing...
https://www.virtualhousechurch.com
https://ephraimawakening.com
https://testingtheglobe.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy