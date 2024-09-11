Why Were Smokers IMMUNE to covid? Dr. Bryan Ardis

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Smokers were IMMUNE to covid?
Dr. Ardis explains the details on how nicotine blocks the spike [venom] proteins.
Nicotine is a natural anti-venom / anti-parasitic.
One primary action of venom [synthetic] is to paralyze the lung [respiratory] function of the victim.
"...How come a respiratory [Lung] virus that is so deadly to so many in the first 4 months of covid...how come smokers are IMMUNE to covid? Nicotine..." ~ Dr. Bryan Ardis & Nino Rodriguez
Dr. Ardis does NOT recommend smoking, instead pick up a Rugby Nicotine Patch on Amazon.com or buy Lucy gum or lozenges at NicNac.com
Full Presentation: BREAKING! Exposing The Vaccine Agenda. Cancer & Covid Cure REVEALED In This Podcast!? Ninos Corner. https://rumble.com/v5cvoyd-breaking-exposing-the-vaccine-agenda.-cancer-and-covid-cure-revealed-in-thi.html