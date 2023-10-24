Jeff & Erica 23Oct23 - Anti-Vax Stars Controlled Opposition

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Are Many Of The Alt News Anti-Vax Big Name Stars Really Accessible (And Uncontrolled)? -- October 23, 2023 -- The Jeff and Erica Research Hour -- Like always a very important broadcast from Jeff Rense with Erica Khan -- Information that you have to consider as very important to recognize certain developments in this insane world!
I posted David Dees art in the background for the radio show. David Dees took a wire to the spine as he leaned back; which gave him an advanced form of cancer. Taken out by the Deep State.