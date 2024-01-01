pt2 New Year Buy The Poor For Silver Devaluing Silver Drains All Life

Devaluing Silver is Pulling the Plug Of The Drain, Drains The Economy Dec. 29, 2023 Read Out loud Dec. 31, 2023

Read Along: https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.com/2023/12/devalueing-silver-is-pulling-plug-of.html

Rafi Faber Discovered he was lied to! Silver is the center of the World. Devaluing Silver is Pulling the Plug Of The Drain. Drains The Economy Drains the Wealth of Everyone.! It is a robbery!

Lynette Zang: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xdaKD98-cAc Dec 28, 2023 Gold silver, God can save everyone. Obedience to his Word, his Will be done.

Amanda Grace, Alex Jones, General Flynn, Clay Clark My Back ground color switched to the yellow, Orange Red color Amanda Grace was talking about. It is about a plane landing underground and buildings khaki colored and dark sand color. With a Salt Sea crocodile 35 feet long and very wide guarding these buildings. With a cone or vortex going up a round building. Then I'm watching Alex Jones wearing sand color, khaki colored shirt. Bring extremely negative speaking, not the word of God but Globalist fear-mongering words.

The Truth. Silver dollars and Greg Reese talk about the spark of life in Gold coins. Trace element in the bloodstream Amanda Grace: . https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jAFEWE5k9oA&t=3543s Dec. 23-24, 2023. The Truth will give you supernatural power from God's spirit. God's money, Honest Money. Alex Jones: https://www.bitchute.com/video/EKMKiszKapwn/ Dec. 26-27, 2023.

AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC

Check out Barry Jones Standards Plus History Academy

https://www.standardsplushistoryacademy.com

***NEW*** Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with ***www.learn.ITMTrading.com/chicks*** a FULL SERVICE precious metals dealer. Call them today 1-866-950-7776 for a free strategy consultation and tell them the Resistance Chicks sent you!

Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Clouthub: https://clouthub.com/ResistanceChicks

Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET Sundays @5:00 PM ET

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%

Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!

Resistance Chicks urge EVERYONE to get pre-covid treatment with all the meds you need BEFORE you get sick! Visit DrSyedHaider.com

Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%