Tariffs advertisement from Trump.
It's April 2nd when some tariffs take affect.
Added update later in the day, White House link below:
Trump Announces 25% Tariff on All Imported Computers and Cars
Donald Trump has announced a 25% tariff on all imported computers, including laptops and desktops, from every country.
Donald Trump has announced a 20% tariff on goods imported from the European Union.
Other tariffs include:
China – 34%
Vietnam – 46%
Taiwan – 32%
Japan – 24%
South Korea – 25%
Thailand – 36%
Switzerland – 31%
Indonesia – 32%
Malaysia – 24%
Cambodia – 49%
United Kingdom – 10%
South Africa – 30%
Trump previously stated that tariffs on the rest of the world would be set at 10%.
Adding, from today, Executive Order:
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/04/regulating-imports-with-a-reciprocal-tariff-to-rectify-trade-practices-that-contribute-to-large-and-persistent-annual-united-states-goods-trade-deficits/