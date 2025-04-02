Tariffs advertisement from Trump.

It's April 2nd when some tariffs take affect.

Added update later in the day, White House link below:

Trump Announces 25% Tariff on All Imported Computers and Cars

Donald Trump has announced a 25% tariff on all imported computers, including laptops and desktops, from every country.

Trump Announces New U.S. Tariffs on Imports from Europe and Other Countries

Donald Trump has announced a 20% tariff on goods imported from the European Union.

Other tariffs include:

China – 34%

Vietnam – 46%

Taiwan – 32%

Japan – 24%

South Korea – 25%

Thailand – 36%

Switzerland – 31%

Indonesia – 32%

Malaysia – 24%

Cambodia – 49%

United Kingdom – 10%

South Africa – 30%

Trump previously stated that tariffs on the rest of the world would be set at 10%.

Adding, from today, Executive Order:

https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/04/regulating-imports-with-a-reciprocal-tariff-to-rectify-trade-practices-that-contribute-to-large-and-persistent-annual-united-states-goods-trade-deficits/

