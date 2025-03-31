BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Credible Real Life Sun Glitch Caught On Video
Ioftheneedle
Ioftheneedle
145 followers
3
303 views • 5 months ago

… view in landscape or pinch to zoom… I’ve seen dozens of videos in recent months of sun “glitches”… last year’s April 28th eclipse showed definite timed pulses of light emanating from the sun when viewed through a welder’s type light filter, and more recently videos of the sun changing shape and other types of odd behavior.  
But this video here shows a whole other phenomenon, and it’s not someone posting a video he found, he shot this video himself, and so happens he wasn’t even looking through a view finder while recording, he had raw eyes on the sky when it happened, and the video confirmed what he actually saw.  Not to mention this isn’t some Tesla truck vandalizing po-dunk loser guy hungry for more clicks any way he can get em… no, this is a nice polite moral healthy clean cut, smart, all American, God loving, patriotic, shit kicker, I mean country boy, pardon me, so for me he starts right off with being 100 x more credible than any mainstream reporter, but then again that’d be most anybody, so I’ll say this guy’s a 1,000 x more credible.

How do you explain the ability to turn the sun, on and off, like with a light switch?  Not cover up its rays with chemical induced clouds, or gases, but literally shut it off and then instantly turn it back on?  
Like someone flipped the switch and then someone said, no not that one for Christ’s sakes, you dimwit dummy, turn that back on…. it’s the moon light we turn off, when the sun gets close enough to light up the area… what’s wrong with you, some country hick is going to be out there fishing or something and is gonna see that shit, you’re lucky it was so quick no one should’ve had time to take a photo or get a video, otherwise I’d have to beat your ass… no pudding for you from now on, unless you eat your meat. If you don’t eat your meat you can’t have any pudding.  No, I said if you don’t EAT your meat, not beat your meat, you little wise ass turd monkey.  Now get away from that control panel before you alert the world to our sneaky evil shit, and get your hand out of your pocket you sick little bastard”.

it probably went down exactly like that, I’m telling ya. 



Keywords
sciencetechnologysunglitchwtfcrediblelike-flip-of-a-switchon-offdown-home-turkey-huntertruthful-country-boy
