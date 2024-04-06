© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Starseed/DLT/HyperGraphMath discussion
.
https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/7378262
.
https://rumble.com/v4h2bo9-march-3-2024.html
.
https://www.mdpi.com/1424-8220/23/5/2633
.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-8ct6Jf4cgo
EDITH CSA, building the European Virtual Human Twin
.
.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7LcnVGfzrHs
G Virtual Seminars, Geris, EDITH Human Digital Twins, November 2, 2023
.
https://www.ebrains.eu/news-and-events/addressing-the-mental-health-crisis-with-personalised-treatment-the-launch-of-the-virtual-brain-twin-project
.
https://crowdhelix.com/opportunities/seeking-collaborators-for-integrated-multi-scale-computational-models-of-patient-patho-physiology-virtual-twins-for-personalised-d-2520
.
https://www.bsc.es/news/bsc-news/virtual-human-twins-launch-the-european-virtual-human-twins-initiative
.
https://ec.europa.eu/info/funding-tenders/opportunities/portal/screen/opportunities/topic-details/horizon-hlth-2023-tool-05-03
.
https://www.semarx.com/human-twin
.
.
https://www.darpa.mil/program/squad-x
.
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27414632/
.
https://rumble.com/v4e3nvr-february-18-2024.html
.
https://news.mit.edu/2018/wireless-system-power-devices-inside-body-0604
.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZuSx0pYAZ_I
.
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1707334775927636244.html?fbclid=IwAR2zy0P73rKLylSoToyP5KNhLbN2GapkXgYVv8DzZmQ6mFUEDSaDqDfrWNM
.
https://indico.cern.ch/event/28233/contributions/1631188/attachments/519242/716376/Workshop_CERN.pdf
.
https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/Orion%3A-Google's-Software-Defined-Networking-Control-Ferguson-Gribble/ee2f645efd64d421485ada0fcfc5e0ed8188a766/figure/2
hypergraph math
orion google's software-defined networking control plane
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hypergraph
.
https://www.mdpi.com/2227-7390/10/11/1921
.
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-022-24584-w
.
https://futureproofmarketer.com/blog/why-constellatoin-dag-is-unique