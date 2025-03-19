BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
❗️Witkoff confirms Putin instructed Russian military to halt attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure within 10 minutes of his call with Trump
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
6 months ago

❗️Witkoff confirms Putin instructed Russian military to halt attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure within 10 minutes of his call with Trump.

I posted Phone Call details from yesterday, on the Witkoff video this morning that was described as 'Epic' call. 

Adding:  Technical teams from the US and Russia will meet in Riyadh in coming days to discuss the implementation of the partial ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, Trump’s National Security Adviser Michael Waltz said following his conversation with the Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov. 

This was also stated by Russia, as follows: 

The Russian Armed Forces have neutralized their own drones, after the decision to stop the attacks on the energy infrastructure, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Other statements:

➡️There were seven UAVs in the air, targeting Ukrainian energy facilities in the Nikolaev region, associated with the military-industrial complex. Six of them were shot down by a Pantsir, one by a VKS fighter.

➡️A few hours after the end of the negotiations between Putin and Trump, Kiev attacked an energy infrastructure facility in the village of Kavkazskaya with three drones.

➡️The facility provides for the transshipment of oil into the pipeline system of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium.

➡️When the UAV fell, the tank was depressurized, causing a fire of 1.7 thousand square meters; firefighting is underway.

➡️The Russian Defense Ministry called the actions of the Kiev regime a specially prepared provocation aimed at disrupting Trump's peace initiatives.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
