DeSantis To Ban Central Bank Digital Currency In Florida

Governor DeSantis announces support for legislation to keep the government from surveilling and controlling Floridians’ finances by banning the use of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in Florida. This footage was Streamed On: Mar 20, 10:10 am EDT #DeSantis2024

"Any way they can get into society to exercise their agenda, they will do it. So what the Central Bank Digital Currency is all about is surveilling Americans and controlling the behavior ..."



