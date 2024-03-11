🇷🇺🇺🇦 Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on March 7-10, 2024

▪️Ukrainian forces once again tried to launch a massive drone strike on the territory of the Russian Federation. The most massive attack in recent times was the attack of 47 UAVs of various types at night of March 9.



▪️Russian Armed Forces also strike various targets on Ukrainian territory. Various military-industrial complex enterprises were hit. Russian attacks also targeted the locations of various units in the occupied part of the DPR and in Russian border area.



▪️In addition, Russian Armed Forces were able to chalk up several Patriot air defence systems. The enemy convoy was caught on the march and hit with an Iskander ballistic missile.



▪️Meanwhile, heavy fighting continues at the front. Russian Armed Forces are attacking with armored groups east of Terny on the Terny salient. The enemy is still holding back the Russian attacks, using FPV drones and artillery.



▪️The battle for Ivanivske continue in Bakhmut sector. Russian paratroopers pushed through enemy positions north of the village. There are also fighting in Ivanivske itself, Russian forces confidently control the eastern half of the settlement.



▪️The largest battles in the special military operation zone are taking place in Avdiivka sector, where the enemy is fiercely counterattacking after the loss of Avdiivka. Oncoming fighting are taking place in several settlements at once, and the AFU has already lost the 4th Abrams tank near Berdychi.



▪️Severe fighting continues in Krasnohorivka, where Russian forces are advancing in private sector. The industrial zone controlled by the enemy and the northern part of the city are actively being bombed by aviation with guided bombs.



Source @rybar

