Tennessee Farmer Fined, For Farming. "The war on common sense farming."

When Tennessee farmer Danny Kitzman parked his tractors along a muddy soybean field, he never expected to be slapped with zoning violations and legal threats. Now, county officials are calling it commercial misuse—while rural residents call it government overreach. Only one question remains: how did parking farm equipment on a farm become a crime?