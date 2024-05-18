BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Eleven Great Falsehoods
Yeswise with Jon David Miller
Yeswise with Jon David Miller
86 views • 12 months ago

We live in an era of many false concepts. Most of these have been generated and promoted by the control cabal.

False narratives produce a false reality, in which most people participate, mostly to their disadvantage.

If we can realize the invalidity of some of these false ideas and spread the knowledge, we can break the spell of the fraudsters, protect ourselves and move into a life of reality.


~ Yeswise Education Service holistic learning modules: health, poisons, survival, the conglomerate empire, holistic philosophy: https://yeswise.com

~ program archives, notes, resources:

https://awaremore.com/Programs

~ survival preparedness: https://survivethechanges.com

~ natural health items: https://reallywell.com

~ silver, gold at low cost + timely opportunity:

https://easierstreet.com

Keywords
shootinggunvaccinefederal reservereligionmoneycontrolgovernmentusafalsechangeclimatemediacabalwashingtontreasury9-11lifestylerealityvirusnarrativepoliticianfalsehoodbureaucrat
