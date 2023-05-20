BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

No airline flight is safe if there is just ONE PHONE on it - May 18, 2023 SPONTANEOUS COMBUSTION
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
50 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
418 views • 05/20/2023

Android Phones with lithium-ion batteries are "EXTREMELY dangerous"!... PRIMARILY because of the frequency control PSYCHOTRONIC WARFARE, being waged on the people HOLDING them. But if people won't LISTEN to the TWO of Us... and Our WARNINGS... to DITCH the android phones... turning people into ANDROIDS?... then the batteries start to IGNITE.

Sorry that We don't know how to stop this new Trend now that it has started. We thought the WARNING phase was "nice" of Us though. The Invisible Holy Angels are now in "Phase 2". They need something to do with their time. It's best to keep some first aid burn supplies on hand... in the OTHER hand, that is NOT carrying the android phone.

Man's phone spontaneously combusts - May 18, 2023

We are most ACTIVE on Blogspot.

Keywords
godtestimonyiphonewarfareapocalypsefireburnairplaneandroidrevelationswarningschapter 11ignitesthe two witnessesholy angelscombustiontestimonyofthetwowitnesses
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy