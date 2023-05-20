No airline flight is safe if there is just ONE PHONE on it - May 18, 2023 SPONTANEOUS COMBUSTION

Android Phones with lithium-ion batteries are "EXTREMELY dangerous"!... PRIMARILY because of the frequency control PSYCHOTRONIC WARFARE, being waged on the people HOLDING them. But if people won't LISTEN to the TWO of Us... and Our WARNINGS... to DITCH the android phones... turning people into ANDROIDS?... then the batteries start to IGNITE.

Sorry that We don't know how to stop this new Trend now that it has started. We thought the WARNING phase was "nice" of Us though. The Invisible Holy Angels are now in "Phase 2". They need something to do with their time. It's best to keep some first aid burn supplies on hand... in the OTHER hand, that is NOT carrying the android phone.

Man's phone spontaneously combusts - May 18, 2023

We are most ACTIVE on Blogspot.