Evidence in the Blood - A Visit with Funeral Director John O'Looney
Kla.TV - English
Kla.TV - English
95 views • 6 months ago

Funeral director John O’Looney keeps finding white fibrous clots in the blood vessels of deceased Covid Vaccine recipients. In addition, he shares about his professional insight, experiences & observations concerning sudden death & excess mortality, turbo cancer, corruption, financial incentives, medical malpractice throughout the Covid- Pandemic and up to this day. A timely discussion including insights into the ways medical professionals, politicians and people in power are covering these crimes. Please share this as a wide public debate is needed on this!

Keywords
interviewscoronavirusfuneraldirectorjohnolooney
