© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Khan Younis Jaw Dropping Staggering Destruction Everywhere From Sick Sadistic IDF Troops Having Fun
ريهام العماوي
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k80dAniwid4&t
محافظة خانيونس بعد انسحاب الاحت لال شي لا يصدق
Khan Yunis Governorate after the occupation's withdrawal is unbelievable
crochet mina life
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FIqHQ4rsrKE
لن نرحل 🇵🇸✌️ تعالوا شوفوا شو عملوا في بيوتنا وزكرياتنا ما زادونا الا تعلق بأرضن
May 2 2024
We will not leave 🇵🇸✌️ Come and see what they did to our homes and our memories. They did not decrease our attachment to our lands.
AJ+
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zpI8sezLqX0
‘It’s Bisan From Gaza, Look At What U.S. Weapons Have Done’