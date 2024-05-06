P.2 Mullein Tea Chat with EK: Some of the mechanics activated by LOVING OTHERS: mental OBSTRUCTIONS REMOVED MVI_0581

Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/23212b21-290f-4955-9dd5-bdc49095e75a

Watch P.3 here: https://www.brighteon.com/f5a6fcc7-9681-44d3-816c-7ff52d06c9c1

I explain, as I understand things, some mechanics that are triggered when we elect to love, unconditionally, others. (Correction: in the video I state that we cannot manufacture love ourselves, but rather pull God’s love through us. I am, I think, incorrect: what I should have said is that we cannot create the intrinsic capacity to love others, that is to desire good for them, ourselves; rather, the intrinsic capacity is built into us by divinity. Then, using our freewill, we can choose to activate that divinely bestowed capacity.) To love an other, or others, that is, to desire good for another or others, is both the greatest desire of all, and the greatest privilege, of all. Love is the highest validation we can bestow upon another, that is, the highest value we can add to another, thus increasing the intensity of their life-force, enabling them, should they choose, to generate ever more truth, beauty, and goodness. With love, comes unparalleled power for good.



