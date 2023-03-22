Putin Warns West Not to Deploy Depleted Uranium Shells in Ukraine

Despite warnings from Russian President Vladimir Putin, Great Britain announced on Monday that it will ship depleted uranium shells to the Ukrainian army. The Ministry of Defense says they will be used to pierce armor and protect tanks from enemy fire.

Putin said supplying Ukraine with depleted uranium would trigger a Russian reaction. The U.K.'s defense minister warned that it was another step towards a nuclear clash between the two countries. Speaking to The Guardian newspaper, he said: "The United Kingdom has not only announced not only the supply of tanks to Ukraine but also shells with a nuclear component." He added that Russia will be forced to react if Britain gives Kiev this ammunition.

In the past, the British army has used D.U. in shells during conflicts, and it is known to be toxic and can affect people's lungs and vital organs. The use of D.U. munitions is associated with high rates of cancer, miscarriages and birth defects in people who have been affected by them. It is a particular health risk around impact sites, where dust from the shells can get into people's lungs and vital organs. Researchers have found that Geiger counter readings at DU-contaminated sites in Iraq have shown radiation levels 1,000 to 1,900 times higher than normal, and there have been reports of illness among the population.

During the 1991 and 2003 invasions of Iraq, the U.S. and British used D.U. shells in their military campaigns. The munitions caused a surge in cancer, miscarriages, and birth defects and were believed to be the cause of "Gulf War Syndrome", a set of symptoms afflicting some former U.S. and NATO troops who served in the 1990s Gulf wars.

Your TruNews team will cover the latest WW3 stories, the SVB and First Republic banking crisis, and the latest on former President Donald Trump.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 3/21/23

You can partner with us by visiting TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.

The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today! https://tru.news/faucielf

It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day. https://www.rickwiles.com/final-day