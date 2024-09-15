ABOMINATION of DESOLATION Series Part 3, Putin's NUCLEAR WARNING

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
With Russian President Vladimir Putin's warning a few days ago We are nearing a new phase of World war 3. I do not believe he is bluffing this time. The world scene is about to heat up beyond anyone's control. In this video I go over why nuclear missiles are idols as spoken in the Bible. And why it is a huge part of the last days and the great tribulation that is get another so near.