5G EMF with Dafna Tachover – Senior Attorney & Director of 5G Wireless Harms

On this episode of HealthMade Radio, Dr. Michael Karlfeldt interviews Dafna Tachover – Senior Attorney & Director of 5G Wireless Harms project of the Children’s Health Defense, a non-profit organization chaired by Robert F. Kennedy’s Jr, dedicated to eliminating the epidemic of chronic sickness in children from environmental toxins including wireless radiation.
