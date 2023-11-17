BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Agenda 2030-style 15-minute City Being Constructed in Indiana
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
2342 followers
604 views • 11/17/2023

Globalist forces are behind the construction of a 15-minute city in Lebanon, Indiana. Deep State plotters have already broken ground on a 9,000-acre development called the LEAP Project. We discuss the specifics of this project and the nefarious reasons for a 15-minute city.


Other stories include:

@ 10:48 | The National Security Agency created a super-woke glossary for its employees;

@ 21:40 | In a rare and momentary flash of concern for ethical behavior, one New York lawmaker is in trouble for bad behavior;

@ 25:24 | Donald Trump went on social media to attack the judge in his New York fraud case right after a higher court lifted the gag order against him; and

@ 33:01 | John Birch Society research manager Christian Gomez discusses why the latest Article V convention advocate is wrong.

Keywords
deep stateagenda 2030the new americanpaul dragu15-minute city
