University Galacticus Launch Video 2 - Dial Down Fear of Aliens

Please listen to the Launch video Part 1 at https://www.bitchute.com/video/Aabu38Alkp3r/ before going on to Part 2.

In Part 2 of 3, Brian reads the five objectives of University Galacticus and Aspen/ Betelgeuse describe the first three.





Betelgeuse emphasizes that we want to dial down fear of aliens and they state that we are diplomatic and we do not place value labels on the different types of aliens. We discussed the first three of these five objectives:





University Galacticus Top Five Objectives

• Dial down the tension and fear created from the idea of ETs

• Why Are ETs Here/Coming? What is their agenda? Raising awareness that there is an ET agenda.

• Understand the intention and level of threat and deescalate conflict (includes the darker repterrains)

• Cultural exchange project between people and ETs, includes contact modalities

• We ask experts in a variety of fields of ET-related studies to help us define the curriculum and programs for UG.





Betelgeuse references the movie “Arrival” which you can rent on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FqV4tTg5708 . This is highly recommended viewing for University Galacticus.





This the second University Galacticus video, in a three part short series that are to launch the concept and introduce you to University Galacticus.





In this first segment, we introduced the two main characters, actors, motivators, the two main people who have brought this into the state of the world. They are Brian Ruhe, and my alter ego, higher vibrational alter ego, the dean of University Galacticus. The second character is the seventh or eighth dimensional being Betelguese (Bay-tel-geus), who chooses to incarnate as the physical- the orange super giant star that we see in the night sky, in the top left star of Orion, as Betelguese who is called a stellar engine of transformation. And when choosing to interface with humans, channels through an American woman in Texas. She views Betelgeuse as being an aspect of her higher self.





The high self needs to talk, not the low self, not the lower version, the higher self needs to talk. So we will be talking to and listening to Betelguese.