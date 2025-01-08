Spirit, Soul and Body - Best Explanation

Who am I? What is my identity? My heart? My soul? Or my spirit?

What does the Bible teach us regarding who we are?

What does it mean to be made in the image of God?

1 Thessalonians 5:23-24,

"May the God of peace himself sanctify you wholly, and may your whole being, spirit, soul and body, be preserved blameless at the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ! He who called you is faithful, and he will do it."

* Source: Crosspaint English - https://www.youtube.com/@crosspaint

* More on our blog - http://free2shine.net

* COVID Shot Dangers - The "vaccine" exposed: http://vax.free2shine.net

* Don't forget to give a thumbs up and share if you liked this video.

For regular updates, subscribe to this channel and visit our blog: http://free2shine.net

* Fair use notice:

This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.

* Free New Testaments available to all at http://free2shine.net