And We Know 3.2.2023 DEC[L]AS coming LABS & JABS, J6 Ray Epps exposed, Ukraine Propaganda exposed! PRAY!
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
130 views • 03/03/2023

LT of And We Know


March 2, 2023


NBC showed an "exlusive" report from Crimea https://t.me/c/1716023008/163224


“Please dismiss this case, Judge, we did not defraud the government, we delivered the fraud that the government ordered”. https://t.me/c/1716023008/163225


JUST IN - Hunter Biden’s defense attorney has abruptly QUIT! I wonder Why? https://t.me/c/1716023008/163354


I love Thomas Massie. Stop climate scammers!! https://t.me/c/1716023008/163299


Calvin Robertson on the farcical war in Ukraine: https://t.me/c/1716023008/163286


JUST IN: Monica Crowley suggests COVID-19 was manufactured in Ukraine. https://t.me/c/1716023008/163249


Predictive programming is a thing. This trailer is for a movie called “Songbird”. https://t.me/Absolute1776/22306


Sean Penn: ‘Putin Has To Understand That His Generals Have Been Lying To Him About What He Had Of A Military’ https://t.me/faithtruthhistory/4449


I've discovered that nearly every single temperature sensor used for climate data is located on an airport! https://t.me/TheConspiracyHole/37985


Disney Sorcerers - Stealing The Innocence Of Children https://t.me/TheConspiracyHole/38016


I found another powerful short film about the US's role in Ukraine's 2014 Maidan coup d'etat. Interested in watching it? Give this a retweet and share your thoughts. https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/6624


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2bh37o-3.2.23-declas-coming-labs-and-jabs-j6-ray-epps-exposed-ukraine-propaganda-e.html


Keywords
current eventsnewsrussiachristianpropagandatruthukrainedeclasprayjablabscovid-19covidjan 6and we knowbiolabsexposing evilray eppsj6
