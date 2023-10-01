Billionaires Want to Build a SECRET Mega City... Here's Why

Two Bit da Vinci





Sep 30, 2023





Trust in big corporations and governments is at all-time lows, and it doesn't help, that concerned citizens end up being right. That's what happened, when a secret faceless corporation was buying up thousands of acres of land in California. It turns out a group of wealthy Silicon valley billionaires want to build a new Mega-project City in California. It has some bold and ambitious plans, but what exactly is going on, and what aren't they telling us? Is this actually a good thing, a sign that mega-projects can happen in the U.S. again? Or something more sinister? Let's figure this out together!





Chapters

0:00 - Introduction

1:36 - Flannery

6:17 - Why the Secrecy?

8:35 - Water

9:50 - Regulations

10:45 - Arcology

13:00 - Backlash





what we'll cover

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3SwxE4t5v0A

