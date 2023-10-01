BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Billionaires Want to Build a SECRET Mega City... Here's Why
High Hopes
High Hopes
130 views • 10/01/2023

Two Bit da Vinci


Sep 30, 2023


Get the EV facts you need to join the clean energy future. Text TWOBIT to 43464 now.


*By texting TWOBIT to 43464 you agree to receive recurring automated text message updates from Climate Power. Text HELP for help, STOP to end. Message & Data rates may apply. Privacy policy and terms of service: https://climatepower.us/privacy_terms


Trust in big corporations and governments is at all-time lows, and it doesn't help, that concerned citizens end up being right. That's what happened, when a secret faceless corporation was buying up thousands of acres of land in California. It turns out a group of wealthy Silicon valley billionaires want to build a new Mega-project City in California. It has some bold and ambitious plans, but what exactly is going on, and what aren't they telling us? Is this actually a good thing, a sign that mega-projects can happen in the U.S. again? Or something more sinister? Let's figure this out together!


Chapters

0:00 - Introduction

1:36 - Flannery

6:17 - Why the Secrecy?

8:35 - Water

9:50 - Regulations

10:45 - Arcology

13:00 - Backlash


what we'll cover

two bit da vinci,mega projects,california forever,california secret city,flannery city,solano city,California's SECRET Mega-Project City Just Got Exposed!,megaprojects,american megaprojects,american mega projects,arcologies,us mega project,telosa city,city of the future,future cities,future city megaprojects,california billionaire,california mega project, California's SECRET Billionaire Mega City Just Got Exposed!, California's SECRET Billionaire Mega City LEAKED!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3SwxE4t5v0A

Keywords
californiaregulationswaterbacklashsecretbillionairesbuildingmega citytelosatwo bit da vinciflanneryarcologymega projectsolano
