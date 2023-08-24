PUTIN - Sincere Condolences - Prigozhin and 'Wagner' PMC Employees – We Will Not Forget Their Significant Contribution to the Common Cause of Fighting Against the Nazi Regime

Primary data indicate that the plane that crashed in the Tver region were employees of the Wagner PMC. ㅤ

- "Wagner" made a significant contribution to the fight against Nazism in Ukraine: "We remember this, we know and we will not forget."

Yevgeny Prigozhin returned from Africa yesterday, met with officials.ㅤ

- Prigozhin was a talented businessman: "A man of difficult fate, he achieved the desired results."

Vladimir Putin also expressed his condolences to the families of those killed in the plane crash with Prigozhin's plane.

I also read yesterday that at the last minute a case of wine as a gift was brought on board the plane. So much speculation and the possibility of tampering with the plane during a unexpected recent repair that was also mentioned.

What is known about the crash of Yevgeny Prigozhin's jet so far:

➡️According to some sources, the investigation is considering the possibility of an explosion caused by an explosive device placed in the wheel compartment. This resulted in wing detachment, explosive decompression, and the aircraft going into a spiral. Other sources suggest the bomb could have been located near the lavatory area.

➡️The bodies found at the crash site are heavily damaged, so they have been sent to Moscow for genetic analysis. Despite reports of the supposed identification of the remains of Yevgeny Prigozhin and Dmitry Utkin, no official statement has been made regarding this matter.

➡️The public conflict between Prigozhin and Shoigu significantly impacts the situation surrounding the plane crash, with parts of the population already assigning blame for the tragedy before the investigation even began. Simultaneously, the situation gives rise to various theories and hypotheses about what occurred.

➡️Speculations about the future of the Wagner Private Military Company are circulating online. Western sources report the beginning of personnel withdrawal from Belarus and share satellite images of dismantling a field camp. However, as noted by the Belarusian Opposition Media, the dismantling actually began in mid-August and is related to considerations of secrecy.

➡️The future of Wagner PMC depends on several factors, including rational asset utilization, preservation of logistical systems, and the initiatives of those involved with the company's operations in Africa and other regions.