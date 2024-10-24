What Has Gotten Into [Bidan]?

Movie Subplot Twist: Is Joe OK?

* He is gone fishing; and central casting has used too many body doubles to count.

* Plus this QueMala stand-in looks like J-Lo in a mask.

* S/he is being written out of the script — and something big/bad is coming re: their crimes.

* Lefties are staging another coup.

* Next manchurian up!





WATCH: Like A Roomba Heading Back To Its Charging Station





The full segment is linked below.





Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (23 October 2024)

https://x.com/JesseBWatters/status/1849252044063822186