ALEX JONES [FULL] Friday 10/20/23 • The Quickening Is Here! Massive Earthshaking Events Taking Place
1034 views • 10/20/2023

THE QUICKENING IS HERE! MASSIVE EARTHSHAKING EVENTS TAKING PLACE AS WE SPEAK! MUST-WATCH EMERGENCY BROADCAST!Quietly, Google and other Silicon Vally tech titans have ENDED their partnership with legacy media, this is just ONE example of their TOTAL collapse! We are winning! Legacy media is in freefall as the world awakens to the NWO anti-human agenda!

Alex Jones is LIVE right now taking YOUR calls & delivering full-spectrum coverage of breaking news and exclusive information! Watch & share this LIVE broadcast to learn how globalists are conquering the world and your MIND! You have arrived at the tip of the spear in the information war!


#news #infowars #politics #AlexJones #RonGibson

current eventsnewsalex jonesinfowarspoliticsmagaron gibson
