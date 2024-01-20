Create New Account
GERMAN FARMERS PROTEST CATCHES FIRE
High Hopes
Published a month ago

Del Bigtree at the HighWire


Jan 19, 2024


The global war on farmers sees Germany as the current focal point as protesting farmers have now been joined in solidarity by other sectors of the public. We break down the endgame: to replace private farms with synthetic food.


#GermanFarmers #FarmersProtests #EatBugs


POSTED: January 19, 2024


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v480zw3-german-farmers-protest-catches-fire.html

