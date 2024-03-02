JOURNALIST ARRESTED FOR SHARING THE TRUTH

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Third WorldThis Is One of The Most Threatening Issues of This Administration, The Weaponized Use of The Department of Justice Against Anyone Politically Opposed To This Administration Style Human Rights Abuse Right Here In America!
Leg Irons Handcuffs Highly Publicized Politically Motivated Rights Abuse