Garnet Ghost Town - A visit to an earlier time and place...

Garnet Ghost Town - the actual townsite. Garnet is a WELL PRESERVED ghost town. The last residents left in the mid-1960's, but most were gone by World War 1.

Look for the speakeasy (also a brothel); the hotel; Davey's General Store along with residences that showed Garnet was trying to be more family oriented than your typical Mining Town of the late 19th-early 20th Century.

Maintained by the Bureau of Land Management, its future is assured for visitors to see what frontier life was like in a mining town in Montana.

In my video, I hope to share a sense of life in what is now Garnet Ghost Town

