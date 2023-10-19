Rep. Andy Ogles: Someone Like Jim Jordan Can be the Voice for Joe the Plumber

Steve Bannon War Room | Someone Like Jim Jordan Can be the Voice for Joe the Plumber

Rep. Andy Ogles: "This is K Street versus Main Street"





U.S. Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN-05) tells Steve Bannon that U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH-04) is a fighter and a uniter. "When you look at 2024, this isn't about Jim Jordan and the speaker's fight. This is about a vision for 2024," Ogles said. "To have someone like Jim who will show up to a nice dinner without a jacket on, his tie is crooked, his sleeves are rolled up. He is grassroots all the way. This is who we need to mobilize."





Watch LIVE➡️http://bit.ly/plutorav





Watch more #WarRoom here: https://rumble.com/v3q730a-war-room-with-steve-bannon-pm-show-10-18-23.html





RealAmericasVoice



