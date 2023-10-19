Rep. Andy Ogles: Someone Like Jim Jordan Can be the Voice for Joe the Plumber

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Steve Bannon War Room | Someone Like Jim Jordan Can be the Voice for Joe the Plumber
Rep. Andy Ogles: "This is K Street versus Main Street"
U.S. Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN-05) tells Steve Bannon that U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH-04) is a fighter and a uniter. "When you look at 2024, this isn't about Jim Jordan and the speaker's fight. This is about a vision for 2024," Ogles said. "To have someone like Jim who will show up to a nice dinner without a jacket on, his tie is crooked, his sleeves are rolled up. He is grassroots all the way. This is who we need to mobilize."
