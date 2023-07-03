BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How to EASILY Disprove Human Free Will
God: Saviour of ALL Humanity
God: Saviour of ALL Humanity
07/03/2023

The false teaching of human free will attempts to rob God of His sovereignty, then give it to man and Satan. God'll have none of that. He is not always the perfect gentleman. He steps on many a tender toe on the path toward the completion of His good, pleasing and perfect will. He does not need our permission to save us or judge us. Every human who has ever lived has been forced by God into good and bad things in life. Believe it or not, our Father does what He does to us, and for us, because He loves us and has good in store for all of us.

Original Link: https://youtu.be/mP8wH9xBlTU





freedomnewsdeathsaviorcreationevilchristhelljesussalvationsatanliferaptureresurrectionantichristeternitygoodredeemereternalsavedcreatetormentfreewillredeemedall mankind
