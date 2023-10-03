Tranos is Coming for Your Children Movie Trailer

Sign the Petition to Protect Children's Innocence

Coming Soon: Tranos 2024 Thanos, aka TRANOS is the epithet of what is going on in our world today, with the plan to destroy our innocent children and the core of our society -- the Family. Currently, it looks like the bad guys are winning as it seemed that way in the Avengers movie, with the destruction that Thanos brought to humanity, but we know that if good men do nothing evil triumphs and patriots like us are not going to let that happen! Thus, Avengers across the globe must take action to protect our Children’s Innocence and save the Family. What does that mean? Fighting to Protect Children’s Innocence will aim to end the medical abuse of children through medical procedures in the name of false “gender affirmation.” It means putting an end to Drag Queen Story Hours, and outlawing any sexual performance like drag shows with children in attendance. It means purging pornographic books from grade school libraries and classroom curriculums. It means banning teachers from pushing Gender Corruption Theory in classrooms to confuse impressionable children about their true gender. Banning school administrators and counselors from secretly “transitioning” the gender of children placed in their care. It means protecting the rights of parents to raise their children according to their real, biological gender. And it means making sure that adoption agencies do not traffic children into pedophile prostitution circumstances. The sheer number of ways that the Homosexual Lobby is going after our children is staggering. They are spending billions every year to put their perverse thoughts into these vulnerable, impressionable minds.

💪 Millions of American patriots are fighting this evil, and over 100,000 American Patriots have signed our petitions just this year to fight back to proclaim these truths and stop these evils. Tranos will not win when good patriots stand up and take action to protect innocent children from this perverse agenda. Every action you can take locally in your own community and at the national or even global level will have a huge impact! Here is one way to put pressure on some elected officials to let them know how many stand together. Sign this petition here: https://www.traditionalvalues.us/Prot... Video Editor @bgv_edits Subscribe to his channel for more awesome content. Soundtrack credit @KrutikovMusic Video sponsored by Public Advocate of the United States: "This is a PARODY of Disney-owned Marvels' Thanos and Disney's public corporate agenda of promoting "transgenderism" among children."

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Any infringement was not done on purpose and will be rectified to all parties satisfaction. Warning PARODY: A parody takes a piece of creative work–such as art, literature, or film–and imitates it in an exaggerated, comedic fashion. Parody often serves as a criticism or commentary on the original work, the artist who created it, or something otherwise connected to the work. In the United States, parody is protected by the First Amendment as a form of expression. However, since parodies rely heavily on the original work, parodists rely on the fair use exception to combat claims of copyright infringement. The fair use exception is governed by the factors enumerated in section 107 of the Copyright Act: (1) the purpose and character of the use; (2) the nature of the original work; (3) the amount and substantiality of the original work used; and (4) the effect on the market value of the original work. Generally, courts are more likely to find that a parody qualifies as fair use if its purpose is to serve as a social commentary and not for purely commercial gain.

