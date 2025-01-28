How to Go Beyond Your Dissatisfaction with Life

Key Lesson: The solution to escaping our dissatisfaction with life is unimaginable, because there’s only one way beyond it: we must stop imagining that if we just keep reliving the same old hopes and dreams – walking the same old lines through time – then somehow, by some miracle, we’ll step into a new life.

