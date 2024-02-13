© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Newsmax | Ben Carson: Time for Biden's inner circle to 'look in the mirror' and face reality of age. 'LOOK IN THE MIRROR': After another gaffe-filled week for Biden, former HUD Secretary and neurosurgeon Dr. Ben Carson joins "Eric Bolling The Balance" to weigh the president's fitness for office.
Watch NEWSMAX, an independent news network with a conservative perspective, available in 100M+ U.S. homes.
Watch NEWSMAX anytime at http://NewsmaxTV.com.