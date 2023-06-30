Breaking News: The Biden Crime Families Days Are Numbered 14

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2ks5tr05bb
0627 Breaking News: The Biden Crime Families Days Are Numbered
Zhao Xuejun (Henry Zhao), the manager of Harvest Fund and the president and chairman of Harvest Global Investment, is one of the people who struck a deal with the Hunter Biden family.
赵学军，嘉实基金的经理，嘉实环球投资的总裁，和亨特拜登家族达成协议的人其中之一。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
@ryanmatta @mosenglish @moschinese