Oh Charlie... Are you trying to interfere with the Epstein list?

"They" were totally trying to stop this video. Just so ya know





So, what's up with this "unprecedented" second invitation from King Charles arriving at the 11th hour of the Epstein release?

Becuz the royal family was all over those tapes. Prince Andrew especially. The world seeing a tape of the royals pounding out 8 year olds would prolly destroy them. And dollars to donuts .. Ole Charlie is on there too.

So on the eve of the Epstein release, the British Prime Minister shows up w a hand delivered invite summoning Trump to Britain for a private conversation with what's problem the "King Pedo" himself.

Greenland anyone? Lol. I think so. Trump is the most likely to have all this too given his ties to Israel and the fact Mossaad was the ones running the blackmail operation.

To be clear, I'm not accusing Trump of blackmail. I'm saying the King and his Olk are about to be exposed to the nines and Trump is a negotiator with serious leverage as any reat negotiator is ..





Hey King Gnarles... Let us take that Greenland off your hands?

No...? I don't think so. Give it up bruh ... Get em Trump. Get hat ass!

Maybe I'm wrong and all this is counkidink? What do you think?

Hit meeeeee! [email protected]



