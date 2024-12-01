© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Syria War Obama Followed The Footsteps of Bush & The Neocons Love of Wars. Clip A Very Heavy Agenda Part1
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/A-Very-Heavy-Agenda---Part-1:3
A Very Heavy Agenda Part 1: A Catalyzing Event (2015)
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt6295166/
https://twitter.com/veryheavyagenda?lang=en
https://vimeo.com/ondemand/averyheavyagendatrilogy
Cheney, Wolfowitz and Rumsfeld were ubiquitous in the news media as they took every available opportunity to market to America an aggressive preemptive war policy. But from where did their ideas originate? The answer is a tightly knit and eminently well placed group of neoconservative thought leaders, chief among them Bill Kristol and Robert Kagan. Part 1 begins in the panicked weeks after 9/11, as Kagan et al. seized upon the hysteria surrounding the anthrax letter attacks to further shape America’s perception of reality, planting the seeds for endless future military engagements. George W. Bush may have been understandably perceived as an idiot, but watching these wonks and academics drive the ideological engine for his administration belies a much more sophisticated strategy at play.