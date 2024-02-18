LAHAINA UPDATE, DUPERS DELIGHT 101, 1940'S CHEMTRAIL RESEARCH, KANSAS CITY STRONG

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Inconvenient Truths" is a weekly reaction video series where Gary presents various videos, articles, screen shots and stories for Jim's and our audience's spontaneous, unrehearsed reaction through our comment section. Tonight's show includes: Lahaina update Peggy Hall on KC Strong hoax, Dupers Delight 101, Biden border facts, Paul Harvey on trading prosperity for security and What's Her Face takes a break plus much more.