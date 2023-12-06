Jordan Launches Investigation Into Georgia DA Prosecuting Trump for ‘Colluding’ With J6 Committee

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan and Rep. Barry Loudermilk of Georgia launched an investigation Tuesday into Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who indicted former President Donald Trump in August, for “colluding” with the Jan. 6 Committee.
The House Judiciary Committee previously launched a probe into the district attorney over her conduct in the 2020 Georgia election interference case after Willis indicted the former president in mid-August. Jordan and Loudermilk’s inquiry cites a Dec. 17, 2021, letter they uncovered that has lead them to believe “Willis’s office coordinated its investigative actions with the partisan Select Committee,” the Judiciary committee announced on Twitter.
Read More: https://discernreport.com/jordan-willis/